EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Acquires C$13,162.50 in Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$13,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,506,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,597,776.84.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$12,763.50.

On Thursday, December 30th, David M. Cole bought 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,568.00.

On Tuesday, December 28th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$14,016.00.

On Monday, December 20th, David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$13,674.00.

Shares of EMX opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.96. The company has a market cap of C$263.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 11th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.