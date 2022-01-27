Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 14,346 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $31.30. 36,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

