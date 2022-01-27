Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 332,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. The stock has a market cap of $141.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

