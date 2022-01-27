Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

VZ stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,129,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

