Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $345.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

