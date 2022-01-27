Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Critical Analysis

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ventas and Empire State Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.80 billion 5.40 $439.15 million $0.53 96.79 Empire State Realty Trust $609.23 million 2.52 -$12.52 million ($0.05) -176.80

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 5.38% 1.93% 0.83% Empire State Realty Trust -0.57% -0.20% -0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ventas and Empire State Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 6 8 1 2.67 Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

Ventas presently has a consensus target price of $61.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.69%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Ventas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ventas pays out 339.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust pays out -280.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Empire State Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Ventas beats Empire State Realty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.