Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) & CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Head to Head Analysis

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CSP and Embark Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 215.93%. Given Embark Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than CSP.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 1.24% 0.45% 0.24% Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSP and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $49.21 million 0.75 $700,000.00 $0.15 56.00 Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Summary

CSP beats Embark Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

