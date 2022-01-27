Ellyn Shook Sells 1,500 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ACN stock opened at $329.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
