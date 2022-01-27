Ellyn Shook Sells 1,500 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $329.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

