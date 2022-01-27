Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

EARN stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 million, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

EARN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

