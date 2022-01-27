Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $240.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

