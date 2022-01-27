Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $226.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.30. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

