Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas accounts for about 1.0% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,767. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

