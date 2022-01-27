Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

