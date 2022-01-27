Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Elamachain has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market cap of $2.14 million and $369,148.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00041758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

