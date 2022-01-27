Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ekso Bionics.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

EKSO opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.90. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 94,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

