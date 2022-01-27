Eight Capital Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to “Buy”

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

TRQ opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

