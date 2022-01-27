Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

