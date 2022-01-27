Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.