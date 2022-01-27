Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.
EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.76.
NYSE EW opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
