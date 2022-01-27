Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.48

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$131.48 and last traded at C$131.48, with a volume of 215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$128.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$123.09. The company has a market cap of C$738.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

