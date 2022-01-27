eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,036 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 45,959 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of eBay worth $48,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $58.08. 91,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,331. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

