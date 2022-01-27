eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,036 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 45,959 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of eBay worth $48,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
EBAY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $58.08. 91,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,331. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.
In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
