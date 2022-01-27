Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 6001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$37.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

