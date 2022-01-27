East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

EWBC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,152. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in East West Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

