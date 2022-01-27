EAM Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.24.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

