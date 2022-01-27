EAM Investors LLC Has $993,000 Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,655 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Cutera worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,342,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cutera by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 330,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $601.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.75.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

