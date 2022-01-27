Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Up 6.3%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares were up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 3,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 213,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $589.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.43%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

