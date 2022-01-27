Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.53. The company had a trading volume of 89,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,347. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

