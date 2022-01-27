Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 49.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2,062.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Honeywell International by 21.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.29. 24,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.