Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,950. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

