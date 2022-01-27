Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.80. 1,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.