Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 2,713 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

NYSE KO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,463,031. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a market cap of $262.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

