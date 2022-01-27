Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 177,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after buying an additional 367,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

