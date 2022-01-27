Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.88 and last traded at $89.87. 784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 238,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

