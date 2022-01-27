Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s previous close.

DY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

