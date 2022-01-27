DuckDaoDime Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $842,508.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $842,508.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $12.47 or 0.00033756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.04 or 0.06819554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00053676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,865.13 or 0.99801576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053571 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

