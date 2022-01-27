Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.52

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.52 and traded as low as C$15.34. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$15.62, with a volume of 601,828 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.