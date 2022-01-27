DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.39.

DKNG stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,603 shares of company stock valued at $15,510,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,361,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 170.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

