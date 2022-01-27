Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.88

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.88 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $10,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 26.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

