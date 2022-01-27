Doyle Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Diageo by 3.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $198.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

