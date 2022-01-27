Doyle Wealth Management Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 323,711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,805,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $145.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

