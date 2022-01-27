Doyle Wealth Management Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.