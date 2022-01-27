Doyle Wealth Management Has $408,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $203,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,140,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

NYSE:TFC opened at $62.87 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.