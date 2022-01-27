DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.36. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 418,470 shares traded.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The company has a market cap of $804.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. DouYu International’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

