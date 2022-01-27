Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $202.78 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $202,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,198,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.55. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

