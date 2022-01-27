Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.90

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 7.90 and last traded at 7.98, with a volume of 2190 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

