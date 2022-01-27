Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Dolby Laboratories worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 968,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,169,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 63.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB opened at $85.31 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

