DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.00.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.03. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

