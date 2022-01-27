Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

DIISY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock remained flat at $$16.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

