Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

