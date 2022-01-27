Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Lessened by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,825. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.94.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

