DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,043 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.